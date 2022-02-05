Bhopal: Strong booth means strong party, says Murlidhar Rao

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): If booth is strong, then organisation is strong, said state BJP in charge P Murlidhar Rao on Saturday while addressing party members at a polling booth that comes under Misrod Mandal.

The BJP is running Booth Vistarak programme since January 20 in the state under which party senior leaders are visiting polling booths to enhance efficiency of party’s frontline workers.

As many as 20,000 workers across the state are visiting polling booths to consolidate the position of booth level workers. The BJP workers have been asked to circulate government-run schemes to maximum number of people so that they can get benefit from them.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 09:35 PM IST