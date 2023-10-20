Bhopal: Stomach Rotated Up To 180 Degrees, 70-Yr-Old Patient Undergoes Surgery

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year-old gas victim suffering from a rare disease, gastric volvulus, where the stomach rotates on its axis and leads to gastric obstruction, was operated upon at Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) recently.

The complicated condition arose as stomach moved upward into her chest due to hiatus hernia and rotated up to 180 degrees. As a result, whatever patient ate or drank could not pass through oesophagus and patient vomitted immediately. Doctor repaired the hiatus hernia and de-twisted the stomach. To prevent stomach from re-twisting, doctors went for fundoplication. The stomach was fixed to anterior abdominal wall via multiple trans-fascial sutures.

Dr Pramod Verma, Associate Professor, Department of Gastro Surgery, said, “Gastric volvulus has an occurrence rate of 1 in 1 lakh cases. This is the first case of gastric volvulus that we received.”