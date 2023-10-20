Bhopal: Gang Member Held With Goods Worth Rs 2 Lakh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanumanganj police claimed to have arrested a member of the gang, which diverted attention of car owners by telling them that the oil of their vehicle was leaking. As the car driver would looked for the leak, the gang members would steal valuables kept in their car and flee.

The police seized valuables worth Rs 2 lakh from the accused. Hanumangan police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Bhadoria said that the arrets was made following a tip-off. On Thursday, police received a tip-off about a suspicious man carrying a bag in Hanumanganj near Samanantar Road. The cops swooped down on him. He identified himself as Shivam Jadhav (19) and admitted that he was a member of the gang, which steals valuables kept inside people’s cars by diverting their attention.

The police seized pen drives, hard disks, chargers and cash from his possession. The accused has admitted to committing three such crimes with his accomplices. His accomplices are being searched for, SHO Bhadoria said.

