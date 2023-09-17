Bhopal: Steady Downpour In City, More In Store | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The steady downpour accompanied by gusty winds disrupted normal life as the city received incessant rain for second consecutive day on Saturday leading to waterlogged roads and rise in Upper Lake water level. Upper Lake level is 1664.6ft while its Full Tank Level is 1666.8ft.

The roads looked empty. There was no sunshine throughout the day. Shopkeepers closed shops early.

With rain, Bhopal’s rainfall deficit reduced from 28% to 23% on Saturday. The city recorded 630.5mm rainfall till Saturday while normal rainfall is 815.4mm. It recorded 4.4mm rainfall till evening on Saturday. It was 47mm on Friday.

The meteorological department has issued yellow alert for heavy rain in Bhopal in next 24 hours.

On Saturday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, which was 1.9 degrees below normal. Its minimum temperature was 22.9 degrees Celsius, which was 1.6 degrees below normal. Humidity level 98 per cent was throughout the day.