Bhopal: Stay alert for 365 days for energy conservation, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel said that it was necessary to remain alert for 365 days to conserve energy.

“Determination, behaviour and small precautions to conserve energy at the individual level will make India self-sufficient in energy,” he said while addressing prize distribution function of state-level painting competition held under Energy Conservation National Campaign 2022 of Central Power Ministry at Ravindra Bhavan on Saturday. Self-reliance in every field is necessary for building new India, he said.

Governor presented first prize to Divyanshi Singh, second prize to Nysa Yadav and third prize to Shreya Chaudhary in the group of Class 5 to 7. In the Class 8 to Class 10 group, third prize was awarded to Pari Jain, second to Nitisha Gokhru and first prize to Nischala Maheshwari.

Managing Director NHDC Vijay Kumar Sinha stressed on raising public awareness on energy conservation. A painting competition was organised for schoolchildren in two categories in the country. At the state-level, the competition was held in two categories for the children from class 5 to 7 and class 8 to class 10. Participation certificate, Rs 2 000 and LED bulb were given to 50 children in each category. Participation certificate, Rs 7500 and LED bulb were given to 10 children each of both the categories. Prize of Rs 50,000 was given as first prize, Rs 30,000 as second prize and Rs 20,000 as third prize. For participation, the children and their parents were been given air-conditioned train travel expenses.