Bhopal: State’s GER in higher education is close to national average

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There has been an unprecedented surge in the number of students enrolled in higher education institutes of Madhya Pradesh. The Central government has issued a report of All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) which says that state has registered a Gross Education Ratio (GER) 27.1 per cent in the academic session 2020-21. This is almost equal to All India Ratio of 27.3 per cent.

In the year 2019-20 survey, it was 24.2 per cent in comparison to the national ratio 27.1 per cent. In comparison to 2019-20, around 5 lakh new students have been registered on the portal of AISHE.

Minister for higher education Dr Mohan Yadav said that in state’s total GER, maximum 3.3 per cent increase has been witnessed in ST student enrollment number. This figure shows the interest of tribal students in higher education.

It was on January 29 that education ministry released the AISHE 2020-21. In the 11th phase of a survey conducted with the motive of One Nation One Data, all higher education institutes of the state have to take part. Institutes such as AIIMS, IISER, MANIT, IIM, IIT, IIITM, and NID have participated in the survey.

