Bhopal: State working on Telecom Infrastructure Facilitation Policy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is working on the new Telecom Infrastructure Facilitation Policy (TIFP), 2023 which is likely to be rolled out soon. The new policy will boost telecom infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh in a big way. As of now, the draft of the policy is being prepared on fast pace. The policy will be aligned with Indian Telegraph Right of Way (RoW) amendment rules, 2022. Sources in science and technology department told Free Press that the state government would provide permission of Right of Way.

The process of installing towers and laying cables would be streamlined. Permission for installation of towers for 4G and 5G network will be granted in a hassle-free manner to interested telecom companies. In other words, the process of installing towers would be made very easy. In the coming days, many facilities including health will depend on telecom and if the sector is good then people would get many facilities in a much better way.

The new telecom policy of the state would encourage interested telecom companies to seek desired permission through online process. Even collectors will give permission online. As of now, it is seen that while digging roads, the underground wire network gets damaged. The new policy underscores the need to give information to the telecom company concerned before such kind of work is taken up.

Moreover, the policy would also look at issues related to installation of polls and smart cell units, etc. The new policy is going to benefit telecom infra companies as things have been streamlined for them thereby making it easy for them. It is learnt that the work done in the state for installation of infrastructure for 4G network was appreciated by the Centre.

Nikunj Kumar Shrivastava, principal secretary of science and technology department said that a new telecom infrastructure facilitation policy, 2023 is being formed to facilitate telecom infrastructure in the state. It is likely to be rolled out in May.