Bhopal: State Wetland Authority works to get 2 more Ramsar sites

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Wetland Authority is working on a project to get two more sites designated as Ramsar sites. The scientific studies are underway in this regard. It will take at least six months to complete the documentation work. “Efforts are underway to develop Ramsar sites at Tawa reservoir of Satpura Tiger Reserve. Besides, work is underway to get Khatiyar Gir area (Chambal sanctuary) designated as Ramsar site,” a senior Authority official said. Out of 75 Ramsar sites designated in India, four are in Madhya Pradesh.

They are Bhoj Wetland (Bhopal), Sakhya Sagar in Shivpuri district, Sirpur Wetland and Yashwant Sagar in Indore district. If the two more Ramsar sites are designated in Madhya Pradesh, then it will be a record in itself. The sites of Tawa Reservior and Khatiyar Gir fall in forest area. The approval for Ramsar site at Tawa Reservior has been already received. Approval will be sought for Khatiyar Gir in the next meeting of State Wetland Authority. The scientific study of both sites will be sent to Union Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change and from there the proposal will be forwarded to Ramsar convention for the final approval.

The designation of any site as Ramsar site helps in providing safer atmosphere for conservation of bio diversity including the rare and endangered bird species. Wetlands are ideal Ramsar sites. For instance, sarus cranes, an endangered species, are found in large numbers at Ramsar site of Yaswant Sagar in Indore. Once any site is designated as Ramsar site then it comes up on the world map.

Ramsar site

A Ramsar site is a wetland site of international importance under Ramsar convention also known as The Convention of Wetlands, an intergovernmental environmental treaty signed in Ramsar in Iran by UNESCO in 1971.