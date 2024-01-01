Bhopal: State Should Become Health Service Hub: Dy CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla reviewed the public health and family welfare department schemes at Mantralaya on Monday. Laying emphasis on providing quality services, he said efforts should be made to turn Madhya Pradesh into a health service hub. Directing officials to prepare work plan, he asked officials to prepare proposal to fill posts as per requirement.

Asking officials to ensure better health facilities in tribal areas, he said efforts should be made to improve health index. He inquired about departmental structure, medical and paramedical human resources, implementation of central and state sponsored schemes. Additional Chief Secretary Mohammad Suleman, Commissioner, Health, Dr Sudam P Khade were present.

Jitu demands removal of check posts

The chief minister should close all the check posts located on highways as they are breeding centres of corruption. “If he really wants to end corruption in the state, he should remove all check posts,” state Congress president Jitu Patwari told mediapersons here on Monday. Extending New Year wishes to new state cabinet, he asked it to clear its stands on paddy procurement.

“CM should stop all the buses running without fitness in the state and tell people about the action taken by the government in the matter. Because in earlier incidents that took place in Sidhi and in Satna, nobody knows what action was taken,” Patwari said in response to a query. He added that new government should think and plan about welfare of youths like offering employment opportunities to them. He demanded better schemes for farmers’ welfare.