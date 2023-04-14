Bhopal: State reports 42 Corona cases, One death

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 42 covid cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Friday with one death. It was reported in Indore, according to the health bulletin. Bhopal reported 15 Covid cases while Indore and Rajgarh reported 7 cases each while Sehore reported three cases. Gwalior reported six cases. Sagar and Narmadapuram reported one each. Active Covid caseload were 266 with positivity rate hovering at 4.8pc.

Earlier, around 103 Covid cases were reported in just two days in Madhya Pradesh. It was the second consecutive day when state reported over 50 Covid cases taking active cases to 256 on Thursday. Positivity rate was 5.7pc, according to health bulletin. Fourteen out of 52 districts have reported Covid cases so far.

On Thursday, Bhopal reported 17 Covid cases while Indore reported 12 and Rajgarh reported six. Jabalpur reported 5 Covid cases while Narmadapuram reported 4 and Sehore reported three cases. Gwalior reported two cases. Ujjain, Raisen reported one case each. About 888 samples were sent for testing. Bhopal reported 98 active cases, Indore 52 and Jabalpur 24 active cases. Gwalior, Narmadapuram and Rajgarh reported 15 active cases each.