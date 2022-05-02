Bhopal: State receives light hail, drizzle, Cloudy weather adds to humidity

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Many parts of the state received light hailstorm, drizzle or light rain on Sunday. Cloudy weather prevailed after intense scorching heat and heat wave. Budhni Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shailendra Inotiya said Shahganj and Baktara in Sehore district received hailstorm for brief period.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 27.6 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 26.6 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, light rain is likely to occur in Gwalior-Chambal divisions and districts like Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Raisen, Dewas in next 24 hours. Besides, yellow alert has been issued for heat wave in Gwalior-Chambal divisions and districts like Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Raisen and Dewas, according to meteorological department officials.

A fresh western disturbance has approached western Himalayas. A trough is extending from west Uttar Pradesh to Gangetic West Bengal across south Bihar and north Jharkhand. The weather parameters may be instrumental in triggering pre-monsoon thundershower and thunderstorm activities.

There may be scattered rain and thunder shower activities associated with thunderstorm and mild dust storm or thunderstorm from May 1-5.

May is considered to be one of the hottest months for northwest and Central India. But on and off pre-monsoon weather activities may give much-needed occasional relief from hot weather condition.

Day temperature on May 1

Cities Degrees Celsius

Nowgong 45.5

Rajgarh 45.4

Khajuraho 45.4

Guna 43.8

Tikamgarh 43.6

Khargone 43.5

Damoh 43.5

Umaria 43.4

Gwalior 43.2

Shajapur 43.1

Khandwa 43.1

Satna 43.0

Sidhi 43.0

