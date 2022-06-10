Bhopal: State PCC chief Kamal Nath serves Rs 10 crore defamation notice on BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai

Former Chief Minister and PCC Chief Kamal Nath | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister and PCC Chief Kamal Nath has served defamation notice on BJP spokesperson Dr Hitesh Bajpai on Friday, for his remarks made on Twitter regarding ‘sale of tickets’ in Congress. Nath has asked Bajpai to tender an unconditional apology on twitter and pay Rs 10 crores as defamation charges within three days.

Nath has served this notice through chairman of media department of Congress KK Mishra. The notice was served through advocates Ajay Gupta and Ravikant Patidar.

The defamation notice seeks unconditional apology and defamation charges of Rs 10 crore simultaneously, said the advocate Patidar.

The notice warns of to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against Bajpai in the competent Court of Law. “Action could be taken under an offence of defamation, which is defined and punishable under Section 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Bajpai has also committed offences punishable under Section 505(2), 18, 171-C, 171-F and 171-G of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, along with other penal provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, for which the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee is separately prosecuting you the noticee before the Competent Authority,” says the notice.

Hitesh Bajpai wrote on twitter Wednesday, ‘important news: Kamal Nath has sold mayor tickets of Indore at Rs 5 crore, Bhopal Rs 3.5 crore, Sagar Rs 3 crore. 8 mayoral tickets have been sold, only list has to be released. There is a sale of tickets in Congress, but undertakings are being taken as precautionary measure.’

Later he also wrote, ‘important information by Congress, rates for post of nagar palika chairman will be opened after 15th. Then the councilors can also note down their rates. Note- sale of tickets will be done on first come first serve basis.’