Bhopal: State needs 2L skilled youth to serve rural areas, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state needs around two lakh skilled youth for 51,000 villages in the state.

The chief minister was speaking at the inaugural function of the country’s first Rural Tribal Technical Training Programme at Kushabhau Thakre Hall in the city on Friday.

“There is a bike in every home in villages. Who would repair them? Every field has electric pumps. Who will rewind them if they get burnt? Numerous mechanical equipment are used in farming. Who will keep them in working order?” Chouhan said.

He further said, “On the one hand, migration is taking place from the rural areas, on the other hand, there is a shortage of skilled hands in the villages. This deficit can be fulfilled with these kinds of schemes, he said.

BJP organisational general secretary B L Santosh said “Scheduled Tribal Cluster Development Project” was conceived at a conference of 40 tribal MPs at Mumbai. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic, its implementation was delayed by two years.

Santosh said that the training of the first batch of tribal youths under the project was beginning now. He said that the administration and elected people’s representatives like MPs and MLAs should contribute to the success of this project.

“We will be able to stop migration from villages only if we can provide economic security and basic facilities to the people in the rural areas,” he said.

Skill Development and Employment Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia was present at the function. Union minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrashekhar, who was to attend the programme, did not turn up.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:06 PM IST