Bhopal State Museum's Priceless Heritage Faces Neglect As Ancient Sculptures, Historic Documents Exposed To Sunlight, Damp Walls And Broken Facilities | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Poor lighting, dead air conditioners, damp walls, broken floor tiles, exhibits exposed to the elements - these are only a few examples of the issues afflicting the Madhya Pradesh State Museum in the city.

Established in 1964, the State Museum moved into its current premises on Shymala Hills in 2005.

Fossils, ancient artefacts, documents and manuscripts of historical importance, sculptures, weaponry, textiles - the 17 galleries at the museum hold a rich collection from the state’s past.

However, the upkeep of the prestigious institution leaves much to be desired.

The museum has poor lighting arrangements, which do not allow the visitors to fully appreciate the exhibits. At some places, lighting is insufficient, at others it is improper.

The air conditioners installed in galleries housing exhibits which need to be protected from humidity haven’t been working for years.

Paintings and old documents and manuscripts deteriorate rapidly for want of temperature and humidity control, say experts. The lift at the museum has also been non-functional for a long time, inconveniencing the elderly visitors.

The Arms and Armaments gallery, which displays old firearms and other weapons, has a broken showcase and damp walls.

Among others, a painting showing the disarming of sepoys at Barrackpore after the 1857 War of Independence; a letter dated Nov 1, 1858, informing the commissioner of Jabalpur division that revolutionaries under Tatya Tope have entered the Bhopal district; and a circular order issued in 1858 detailing the conditions for granting clemency to the rebels are exposed to direct sunlight and damp air.

A letter dated Sep 6, 1927, written in Dr Rajendra Prasad's own hand, is displayed against a damp and peeling wall.

Then, there are invaluable sculptures which have been kept in the open, instead of being enclosed in a glass casing. These include sculptures of Shakti Ganesh and Gauri dating back to the 10th century and of Natesh to the 8th century collected from different places in the Mandsaur district.

Also, a Dwilingi Lakulish sculpture from the 3rd century and the idol of Vamana from the 11th century from Shahdol district. A 10th-century Buddha sculpture from Shivpuri and other Buddha and Jain sculptures also sit in the open. The same is true of an old specimen of Bagh print in the Textiles gallery. Floor tiles are broken at some galleries of the museum.

Renovation is due

Renovation of the museum is due and tenders for the same have been issued. When the work will begin will be decided at the government level. Many of the documents displayed are copies.

The originals are safe in the State Archives. The sculptures have been classified into different categories on the basis of their antiquity and value and have been placed accordingly.

- Namrata Yadav, curator, State Museum