Bhopal: State medical council clears 25 FMGs for registration with medical colleges

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Medical Council (MPMC) has cleared 25 names for registration with medical colleges after completion of 1 year of internship. These students were cleared after verification of documents like off-line certificates.

Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) had demanded one year internship instead of two years to get eligibility of NEET PG. It is mandatory for these graduates to undergo compulsory medical internship for two years rather than the normal one-year period before they are permitted to practice medicine in India.

Indian students who have offline certificates are eligible for NEET PG after completing 1 year internship. So the foreign students too were also demanding the same rules for themselves and had demonstrated at the office of MPMC in Bhopal, against this discrimination.

Higher authority had instructed MPMC to clear the pending cases of registration if students have completed one year internship. There are around 600 FMGs in Madhya Pradesh.

Ukraine medical student Udit Soni informed Free Press, “list of 25 students who has completed 1 year internship has been cleared for registration with medical colleges. These FMGs are now eligible for NEET PG. The remaining students will also be cleared in the days to come.”

He further said, “due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the conflict in Russia and Ukraine, several FMGs were unable to finish their training in those countries. In March 2022, National Medical Commission (NMC) permitted graduates who had returned to India and received their MBBS degree on or before June 30, 2022 to sit for the FMG test.”