Bhopal: State may need 650MT oxygen, 1L beds by month-end

BHOPAL: The spiraling number of corona cases has wobbled the state's medical system. In past three days, the figure of active patients has gone up to 14,000. If the virus rages through the state in this way, the number of active patients will cross 100,000. The figures indicate that the state will need 650MT of oxygen by the month-end. The state has 280MT of oxygen. And chances of getting more oxygen in coming days are barely bright. To supply oxygen has become a big challenge for the government.

State mainly gets oxygen from Gujarat and Maharashtra. But both the states are in short supply of oxygen, since the number of corona cases are increasing there. There is no oxygen plant in the state. Therefore, the state counts on other states for it. The amount of oxygen received from Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) daily is 30 tons, but Central Government has trimmed the supply from BSP further. The plants, being set up by the government are so small that, they can supply only 20MT of oxygen every day. The state requires more than 300MT oxygen daily, since the number of patients is rising. It is in want of huge amount of oxygen. Ergo the coming days may be challenging for the government.

Apart from that, the state of Madhya Pradesh needs 100,000 beds, so that the patients can be provided with proper treatment. There are 36, 000 beds in the state, and, in coming days, its number may be increased to 46, 000 by adding 10,000 more. The government, however, is not in a position to increase more beds, because of a lack of medical staff. Against this backdrop, the situation arising out of the pandemic is set to worsen by month-end. As well as requiring beds, oxygen and medical staff, the state needs anti-viral Remdesivir injections which are in short supply in private hospitals. The government has ordered for 100,000 injections, but in case the number of patients shoots up to 100,000, the state should need minimal 2.50 lakh injections.

According to Medical Education Minister, Vishwash Sarang, the number of patients is increasing very fast. Yet, the government is making all arrangements to battle against the virus. Many hospitals will begin to work in two or three days, besides the government is making efforts to bring Remdesivir injections, he says.