Bhopal: State logs 40 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 230

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,832 on Thursday after the detection of 40 new cases, while no fresh death linked to the respiratory disease was registered in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, the official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.5 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 29 to touch 10,30,867, leaving the state with 230 active cases, the official informed.

With 8,000 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,91,69,602, he added.

A government release said 11,82,19,070 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 39,255 on Thursday.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 09:32 AM IST