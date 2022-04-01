Bhopal: State logs 13 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 136

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,110 on Thursday after detection of 13 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, the official said.

The positivity rate, or coronavirus cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.06, same as the previous day, he said.

The recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,30,240, leaving the state with 136 active cases, the official informed.

With 18,704 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,88,43,319, he added.

A government release said 11,60,50,316 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,07,855 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,110, new cases 13, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,240, active cases 136, number of tests so far 2,88,43,319.

