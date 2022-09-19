Bhopal: State level ITI Convocation on Tuesday

Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre (Minto Hall) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A state-level ITI convocation will be organised in the city on Tuesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will present merit certificates to 10 trainees, apprentices who received placement and 5 trainees each starting their own business. Besides, he will felicitate two placement officers for doing excellent work.

The function will take place at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre at 10 am. Minister for Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment Yashodhara Raje Scindia will preside over the function.

It is noteworthy that the Central Directorate General of Training has decided to hold a convocation every year for ITI pass outs under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

For the first time, convocation is being organised in all the government and private ITIs of the state on September 20 in which professional certificates will be distributed to 71,838 students who have cleared All India Professional Examination.

