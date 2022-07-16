Bhopal: State Hemoglobinopathy Mission Scheme to continue

Representative Photo | (Photo by AFP)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State cabinet has given approval for continuation of State Hemoglobinopathy Mission Scheme.

The scheme will enable genetic counselling to reduce morbidity and mortality of sickle cell patients and prevent the spread of haemoglobinopathy, community level screening for sickle cell anaemia, thalassaemia and other haemoglobinopathy development, identification of the disease and will ensure necessary management, according to state government officials. The scheme will be expanded to all 89 tribal development blocks of the state.