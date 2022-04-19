Bhopal: State govt land worth Rs 300 crore freed from encroachment in city, says official

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The administration freed the Madhya Pradesh government's land worth Rs 300 crore from the illegal possession in Bhopal, an official said on Tuesday.

A team comprising officials of the Bhopal district administration and the Bhopal Municipal Corporation freed this land in the ChunaBhatti area on Monday, an official statement said.

Some shops constructed illegally on the five-acre land on the main road in Chuna Bhatti, a posh residential area, were demolished.

The administration will lodge an FIR against a woman who was selling these shops, constructed by encroaching upon the government land, to people, the release said.

