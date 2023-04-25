Bhopal: State govt issues helpline number for people stuck in Sudan

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has issued a Chief Minister's helpline number for the assistance of families whose members are stranded in the violence-hit Sudan. One resident of Bhopal is currently stuck in the country. "The MP Government has started a CM Helpline to help the citizens of Madhya Pradesh and India who are stuck in difficult circumstances in Sudan. Citizens of the state and outside the state, who are trapped in Sudan, can contact the helpline number (+917552555582)," a statement read.

Besides, family members or relatives of residents of Madhya Pradesh who are facing trouble in Sudan can report their problems by calling the CM Helpline 181. They can also log on to CM Helpline Portal (www.cmhelpline.mp.gov.in) for any kind of help related to the Sudan Crisis, it added. Nodal officer and secretary home, Gourav Rajput added that presently one person from Bairagarh is trapped in Sudan. The motive of issuing the number is to encourage other people who are not coming forward to file their problems.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency in what political forces called a "coup."