 Bhopal: State Bar council suspends strike
Bhopal: State Bar council suspends strike

Talks on to resolve issue

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Bar Council suspended strike on Tuesday. Strike was against administrative order of High Court, principal bench, Jabalpur, which made it mandatory to dispose of 25 cases in three months. In Bhopal, advocates were on strike from February 22. Therefore, strike lasted for over one month in district and sessions court.

Bhopal District Bar Association president PC Kothari said, “We have suspended our strike. There is meeting of district bar executive body tomorrow in which final decision will be taken.”

Few days back, presidents of 22 district bar associations had participated in a meeting of Bhopal District Bar Association and had supported the latter.

According to advocates, it is not easy to complete court proceedings in in short time in civil matters. Even two to three days are taken in cross examination of a witness. “This is the reason we are protesting against High Court order, which makes it mandatory to dispose of 25 cases in three months,” advocates said.

“We have suspended our strike. Advocates will start working. We have not called off strike. Talks are still on in this regard,” State Bar Council chairman Prem Singh Bhadoria told Free Press over the phone.

