Bhopal: Squall damages fruits, mung, urd, vegetables in districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Squall damaged fruits (mango, banana), crops like vegetables, mung, urd, onion, and others at large scale in the state. Besides, wheat which farmers brought at various procurement centres, damaged due to rain, hailstorms. Huge rush of tractor –trolleys at procurement centres so most of them remain in open and they suffer the loss.

Major damage has been reported in Raisen, Betul, Harda, Khargone, Khandwa, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Chhindwara, Katni, according to meteorological department officials.

In fruits, mangos, banana suffered major loss due to hail storms as wind speed was around 50 -60 kilometer per hours with hails. So fruits bearing plants suffered the damages. Vegetables mainly onions suffered brunt of unseasonal rain and water logging.

Besides, power supply has also been disrupted in villages due to uprooting trees on poles and electric wirings. Houses have also been damaged.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) Kamal Singh Anjana said, “ Rain and hail damaged mung, urd crops in various districts. Fruits like mango, banana, papaya have been damaged. Similarly, onion and vegetable of summer season have been damaged due to unseasonal rains and water logging. Even procurement centres, wheat has been damaged in rain. So these are major damage in addition to house, electric cables with uprooting trees.”

Kedar Sirohi, farmer, said, “ Unseasonal rain damaged fruits in various district. Similarly, vegetables have been damaged due to hailstorm in the field. In villages, power supply has been disrupted due to uprooting trees disrupting power supply for the last couple of days. It will take time for authorities to repair.”

Shiv Kumar Kushwah (Burhanpur) said, “ The banana crops have been damaged at large scale. Burhanpur is major banana production area. It is farmers’ big loss. Standing trees of banana have been damaged. For the last two to three days, rain and hail continued. As trend is likely to continue, more damage is expected.”

Read Also Indore: Bypass service road to be widened to four lanes