Bhopal: SPs Of 4 Districts Shifted As Govt Transfers 12 IPS Officers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has moved out the SPs of four districts – Betul, Datia, Ujjain and Neemuch. Siddhartha Chaudhary, SP, Betul has been posted as Commandant of the 8th battalion, SAF, Chhindwara. Pradeep Sharma, SP, Datia has been made the SP of Ujjain while Sachin Sharma, SP, Ujjain has been made Additional Resident Commissioner, MP Bhavan, New Delhi. Amit Tolani, SP, Neemuch has been posted as commandant of 24th battalion, SAF, Jaora, Ratlam.

Chandrashekharr Solanki, IG, Khargone range has posted as IG, SAF, Indore, Anil Singh Kushwaha, IG, Ujjain range will be the IG of Jabalpur zone, Arvind Gupta, IG, PHQ has been posted as IG, Law and Order, PHQ. RRS Parihar, IG, PHQ has been shifted as IG, PTRI, PHQ. Vineet Khanna, IG, PHQ will be the IG, selection and recruitment, PHQ. Himani Khanna, IG, PHQ has been posted as IG, Women’s safety, PHQ while Mithilesh Shukla, IG, Rewa range has been shifted as IG, SAF, Gwalior range. Anurag Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Bhopal has been moved to the PHQ as IG, CID.