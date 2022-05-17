Bhopal Sports Update: 155 swimmers show their skill at District Swimming Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 154 swimmers took part in a day-long Bhopal district Swimming Championship on Monday at Prakash Taran Pushkar here. The secretary of Bhopal Swimming Association Ramkumar Khilrani said that the event hosted competitions for swimmers from 10 years of age. The swimmers were divided into five categories in the championship. A total of 132 events were organised in boys and girlsí categories.

The championship began at 9 am with senior girls and boys competing for the medal. The championship was organised to select a team for Bhopal district for the 50th†Madhya Pradesh State Swimming Championship to be held in June from 1 to 4. Minister of agriculture Kamal Patel inaugurated the championship while minister of medical education Vishvas Sarang distributed the prizes in the evening.

National Wheelchair Cricket C'ship from May 27

Madhya Pradesh Wheelchair cricket team has qualified for the Late Madhavrao Scindia National Wheelchair Cricket Championship to be held in Gwalior from May 27 to 31. The founder of the Madhya Pradesh Wheel Chair Cricket Team Jandel Singh Dhakad said that the championship was being held under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Wheelchair Association and Gwalior District Cricket Association.Teams from eight states will take part in the championship, he said.Dhakad and his team met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence on Monday after their recent win against Chhattisgarh at the TN Cricket Academy Champion Trophy. Chouhan congratulated the team on their victory and wished them luck. He also looked at the winning trophy and appreciated the efforts of the team.

Team skipper Kabir Bhadauria, patron Sandeep Sharma and Yogendra Sharma Santa were also present during the meeting.

ALSO READ Indore: CBSE schools lead tourism with Summer Project Work

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 08:41 AM IST