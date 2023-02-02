Bhopal: Sports culture in Kashmir is as good as any other region, says boxer Ranjeet Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘The sports atmosphere in Kashmir is as good as any other state,’ Jammu and Kashmir athletes said of the sports culture of their homeland. The J&K team is in Bhopal to take part in kayaking, canoeing and boxing events at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), 2022.

Many people living in other parts of India have some misconceptions about J&K youth. To clear the air about the scenario of J&K and get an idea of what real Kashmir is, Free Press talked with young athletes representing Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games. The Jammu and Kashmir team of different sports disciplines is here in Bhopal to take part in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games.

From practising water sports at the 7.44-km-long Dal Lake in biting cold to producing one of the best taekwondo players in the country, J&K never lags behind when it comes to sports, yet the sports culture of J&K is not much talked about. The J&K athletes say that it is because of the negative portrayal of J&K in the media and movies and the lack of government support.

Canoeing and kayaking athletes from the J&K team, Mohsin Ali and Arfat Rehman, along with their teammates, said, ‘Things in Kashmir are for sure getting better; we have more facilities there than in Jammu or many other states.’ We practise at Dal Lake, which is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country.’We have an amazing sports culture there, and many youths in Kashmir take up different sports.’

Ranjeet Singh, a 17-year-old boxer from Jammu, said, ‘Whenever I tell someone I am from J&K, they say, ‘You are a terrorist.’ Sometimes it is a joke, but the reality is that people still think really negatively about J&K residents. Many times, we don’t even get a room in any hotel because we are from J&K. I am Hindu, I live in Jammu, and I still face all these things. ‘Just imagine what our Kashmiri Muslims go through.’

‘As far as sports culture is concerned, J&K has as many athletes as any other state, but yes, I’d say that the facilities can be better.’ ‘Our government should support sports more to promote it in the state.’

