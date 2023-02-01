Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh to get maximum benefit under special central assistance scheme, PBTG

File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh, where the assembly elections will be held this year, has got many benefits under the Union Budget.

Because of the change in income-tax slabs, the middle class looks very happy. Such a relief for the salaried class has come after a long time.

Apart from that, the state will get maximum benefits under the provisions made in the PMPBTG mission.

A large number of tribal people live in MP. There are 82 blocks dominated by them, so the scheme will be beneficial to these areas.

The Central Government will provide Rs 15,000 crore under the scheme in three years. The state may get a lion’s share of the amount.

The government has also extended the Central Assistance Scheme for one year. Under the scheme, the states are given interest-free loans to do reforms.

A sum of Rs 1 lakh crore was set aside for the scheme last year. MP got Rs 9,000 crore from this amount. The Centre has set aside Rs 1.30 lakh crore for this scheme this year and MP is set to get a large sum.

Thirty Skill India International Centres will be set up in the country. As MP is doing a lot of work on skill development, one such centre may be set up in the state.

A sum of Rs 79,500 crore has been kept for Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme. Last year, the budget was Rs 48,000 crore. Number of houses under PM’s Housing Scheme will increase in the state because of increase in the budget.

Fifty new airports will be set up in the country and MP will get the benefit of it.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is from the state, and he is working for increasing the number of airports in MP. The airports in Gwalior and Rewa are being extended. Against this backdrop, the state may get a new airport.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)