Bhopal: Special events at Chitrakoot and Orchha on Ramnavami

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Tuesday the festival of Ram Navami would be celebrated with enthusiasm in the state and special events would be organised on the occasion at Chitrakoot and Orchha.

He said earthen lamps would be lit in every Ram temple to mark the auspicious occasion.

The CM was addressing ministers before the meeting of the state cabinet held on Tuesday.

CM said, Presenting the Madhya Pradesh Good Governance and Development Report 2022 in New Delhi is a big achievement of the state. Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to submit such a report on good governance and development.

He said Madhya Pradesh was praised by the union ministers and eminent personalities of the country's economic world for the report.

He said it was a matter of happiness that the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy told in its survey that the unemployment rate in the state was 1.4%, which was less than other states. The campaign to create employment opportunities in the state and support the youths in self-employment would continue.

CM said in the last three months, 14 lakh people were self-employed by providing loans. It was a result of a coordinated effort. Udyam Kranti Yojana would prove to be a boon for the youths of the state.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 12:47 AM IST