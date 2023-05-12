 Bhopal: ‘Space on Wheels' flagged off
Friday, May 12, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off the mobile bus ‘Space on Wheels’ displaying India's progress in space science and had a look at the bus at Smart Park in the city on Thursday.

This bus will apprise the general public including the students about the technology and achievements of ISRO since independence. The bus showcases India's achievements in space science and the technical prowess of ISRO.

Chouhan inspected the mobile van and expressed happiness over the achievements made by the country in space science. He said that this mobile van will inform the general public about the technology and achievements of ISRO since independence.

