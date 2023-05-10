Bhopal: Songs, poems under Jashn-e-Eid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Songs, poems and fun activities were presented under a programme, Jashn-e-Eid, organised by Begums of Bhopal in the city on Tuesday evening.

The participants wore traditional attires. The guests were welcomed by the club members by applying itra (perfume) and offering paan.

Director of Urdu Akademi Nusrat Mehdi recited poems, which sent out the message of love. Anka Sharma presented poems on Eid.

Singer Kirti Sood, Mohammed Sajid presented evergreen songs, which enchanted the audience. Theatre artiste Hamidullah Khan Mamu and fashion designer Mumtaz Khan, historian Sikandar Malik expressed views on communal harmony.

Samina Ali conducted the event. Delicious sheer-seviyan, traditional kimam (sweet rice), dahi bade, biryani were served.