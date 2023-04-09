Bhopal: Soldiers and literature have a very old relationship, says Lieutenant General Vipul Singhal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lieutenant General Vipul Singhal has said that soldiers and literature have a very old relationship. The philosophical literature of Bhagavad Gita came into existence in the form of sermons by Lord Krishna to Arjuna in the battlefield, he added.

He was speaking at a function to release book, Nizam-e-Bhopal at Shaurya Smarak in the city on Sunday. The book based on the military history of Bhopal is penned in English by lieutenant general (retired) Milan Naidu and it has been translated into Hindi by Colonel Girijesh Saxena, a military-turned-writer.

Singhal was the chief guest. Naidu highlighted the difficulties associated with book writing and translation. Kailash Chand Pant, Director of Hindi Bhavan, presided over the event. He said that the author narrated the story of development of Bhopal Regiment in the book. The Hindi translation of the book has become simple, understandable and readable. Writer Gokul Soni conducted the event.