Bhopal: Soil from 75 places belonging to freedom fighters displayed in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former superintending archaeologist, ASI, Narayan Vyas from Bhopal, has displayed the soil collected from 75 places where freedom fighters were born or were martyred.

It was part of an exhibition ‘Bharat ka Swadhinta Sangram Senaniyon Ke Janm aur Balidan Sthalon Ki Charanraj', held at Dattopant Thengadi Research Institute in the city on Wednesday. The exhibition was organised to commemorate the Jallianwala Bagh massacre under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The exhibits included soil of Jallianwala Bagh, the soil of Cuttack, the birth place of Subhash Chandra Bose, the soil of Chandrashekhar Azad, who was martyred in Prayagraj, the soil of the birth place of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, Tatya Tope of Shivpuri, August Kranti Maidan soil of Mumbai, freedom fighters Surya Narayan Vyas of Ujjain, Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar, Anant Lal Vyas, Charanraj's birth and sacrifice sites of martyrs of Rajasthan.

Vyas has displayed the exhibition at 12 places across the country so far. “My aim is to make a drawing of 75 freedom fighters and display them in an exhibition at 75 different places and cities,” he said.

Besides, drawings of freedom fighters were displayed and the bricks of the time of British rule, on which the year is engraved, were also displayed.

National Organisational Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Ashish Chouhan inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Vice Chancellor Atal Bihari University Khemsingh Dhehariya. A large number of students, research scholars and students visited the rare exhibition. Vyas explained about the exhibition in detail to the students.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:37 PM IST