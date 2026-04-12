Bhopal SOG Team Injured In UP Crash During Shayamla Hills Loot Case Raid | Sourced

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four police personnel from Madhya Pradesh were injured when their SUV collided head-on with a tractor-trolley in the Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

ADG (Intelligence) A Sai Manohar said the team had gone to arrest suspects in the Shyamla Hills loot case. A doctor was robbed in broad daylight on Friday morning after two bike-borne miscreants hit his bicycle, causing him to fall. As he tried to recover, they threw chilli powder in his eyes and fled with his belongings.

The accident occurred on Saturday night near Chandpur when the Bhopal Special Operations Group (SOG) team was returning after conducting a raid. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front section of the SUV was completely mangled. Villagers rescued the personnel trapped inside the vehicle and alerted local authorities.

The injured were admitted to the Veerangana Avantibai Medical College. They have been identified as Sub-Inspector Surjit alias Suraj, 32, constables Ajit Singh and Anand Pandey, 32, and driver Mohammad Imran Khan, 35. Among them, Ajit Singh's condition is reported to be critical, and he has been referred to a higher medical facility.

SHO of Kotwali Nagar police station Prem Pal Singh told media that police have seized both vehicles and initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.