Bhopal Social Justice Department Revives Social Impact Bond Plan, Eyes Skill Training And Jobs For Persons With Disabilities | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The social justice department was the first state government department to roll out the Social Impact Bond (SIB) almost a year ago. It had even submitted a proposal to the finance department in this regard. But due to certain shortcomings, it could not move ahead.

A senior department official said that the government gives optional fields to the departments concerned. Last time, the department thought of working in the field of cochlear implants for hearing-impaired youths. But the department lacks the expertise, as cochlear implants are a surgical process.

Another field selected for SIB was to distribute artificial limbs to persons with disabilities. However, the agency involved in this work was not keen to take up the work under SIB.

Now, the department is trying to work on a new idea. It is trying to rope in an agency that can impart vocational training to divyangs so that they can get jobs.

In this regard, the first round of discussions has been held with the National Skill Development Corporation. The second round of meetings is likely to take place shortly.

Social justice department principal secretary Sonali Ponkshe Vayankar said that SIB was a good concept and now the department was trying to move in the direction of skilling and self-employment for persons with disabilities.

Social Impact Bond

Social Impact Bonds (SIBs) are pay-for-success financing contracts where private investors provide upfront capital for social programmes and the government repays them only if pre-agreed outcomes are successfully met.

Notably, the OBC department is the first department to roll out SIB, which aims to provide global jobs and placement opportunities for OBC youths.