Bhopal: Smoke-Induced Cough Lands 25 CHI Students In Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Close on the heels of 11 girls of Balika Grah being hospitalized over suspected food poisoning in the city, 25 students of Children's Hope India (CHI) Girls School, Gandhi Nagar, were admitted to hospital after they complained of difficulty in breathing and coughing following smoke inhalation on Monday. All the children were admitted to a private hospital and later discharged.

District education officer (DEO) AK Tripathi talking to Free Press said that all the students were doing fine and had been discharged from hospital. “A team from the department on Monday visited the school to take stock of the situation. There were a total of 26 students in the class. After coming out of the classroom, some students stopped coughing, however, a few continued coughing and complained of difficulty in breathing. And so they were sent to the hospital.”

According to school authorities, on Monday morning as the class was in progress, some students at classroom number 16 on the first floor of the building started coughing.

They further said that someone had set fire to a pile of garbage dumped close to the school. The school is situated adjacent to residential colonies.

Smoke emanating from the burning waste caused breathing issues among the students. After the students complained of shortness of breath and severe coughing, they were rushed to a private hospital, they added

However, sources said the white smart board in the classroom developed some technical snag and soon smoke started emanating from it.

Balika Grah inmates discharged from hospital

All 11 inmates of Balika Grah were discharged from hospital on Monday, said a member of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Navedita informed the Free Press that all girls are fine and have been discharged. The test report of the food and water samples is awaited, she said.