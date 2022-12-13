Bhopal: Smart use of tech yields better results, says DGP Sudhir Saxena

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Smart use of technology gives better results, said Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena at a two-day seminar in Bhopal on Tuesday.

He said the state police had detected more than 87 cases in the past seven months with help of National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS).

The State Crime Record Bureau organised the seminar on Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) and Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

Saxena commended additional director general of the State Crime Record Bureau for working towards using the modern technology to crack the crimes.

Saxena said CCTNS was the most important method for the police. All the data, information of criminals are available on the portal.