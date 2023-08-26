 Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation receives National E-Governance Award
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Smart City Development Corporation receives National E-Governance Award

Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation receives National E-Governance Award

The award was given by union minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Minister of Science and Technology Om Prakash Sakhlecha.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation receives National E-Governance Award | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation has received National e-Governance Award 2023 for employing modern SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system for water supply.  The award function was held in Indore on Friday.

The award was given by union minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Minister of Science and Technology Om Prakash Sakhlecha. Award from Bhopal smart city was received by Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Benal.

On the occasion, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, Executive Engineer Ashish Srivastava, Assistant Engineer Rajiv Agnihotri and Jitendra Rathore were present. The program was organided by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

It is noteworthy that Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd has implemented SCADA system. Due to this leakage of water supplied and proper monitoring of supply is done through web and mobile applications. After implementation of SCADA system, about 14,000 MLD water is saved. And about Rs 11 crore have been saved in water supply.

Read Also
MP: Son-in-law Accuses Father-in-law Of Possessing Disproportionate Assets, Sentenced To 4 Years &...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation receives National E-Governance Award

Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation receives National E-Governance Award

BJP Welcomes New Entrants Into Its Fold

BJP Welcomes New Entrants Into Its Fold

Bhopal: Bairagarh Traders Down Shutters To Protest Proposed Elevated Bridge

Bhopal: Bairagarh Traders Down Shutters To Protest Proposed Elevated Bridge

To Check Violation Of Environmental Norms, Kaliasot River Catchment Area Demarcated, FTL Pillar...

To Check Violation Of Environmental Norms, Kaliasot River Catchment Area Demarcated, FTL Pillar...

Bhopal: Congress Demands Inclusion Of Rally Cost With Candidates’ Poll Expenses

Bhopal: Congress Demands Inclusion Of Rally Cost With Candidates’ Poll Expenses