Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation receives National E-Governance Award

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation has received National e-Governance Award 2023 for employing modern SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system for water supply. The award function was held in Indore on Friday.

The award was given by union minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Minister of Science and Technology Om Prakash Sakhlecha. Award from Bhopal smart city was received by Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Benal.

On the occasion, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, Executive Engineer Ashish Srivastava, Assistant Engineer Rajiv Agnihotri and Jitendra Rathore were present. The program was organided by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

It is noteworthy that Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd has implemented SCADA system. Due to this leakage of water supplied and proper monitoring of supply is done through web and mobile applications. After implementation of SCADA system, about 14,000 MLD water is saved. And about Rs 11 crore have been saved in water supply.

