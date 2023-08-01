Bhopal: SK Bidwai Is BSNL CGM

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjeev Kumar Bidwai on Monday took charge as the Chief General Manager of Madhya Pradesh Telecom Circle of BSNL. The former Chief General Manager Satyanand Rajhans retired on July 31. Bidwai was earlier posted as Principal General Manager in BSNL, MP Telecom Circle and as Deputy Director General in Department of Telecommunication Bhopal.

Read Also MSETCL appoints Dr. Sanjeev Kumar as Chairman and Managing Director

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)