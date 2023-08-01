 Bhopal: SK Bidwai Is BSNL CGM
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: SK Bidwai Is BSNL CGM

Bhopal: SK Bidwai Is BSNL CGM

Bidwai was earlier posted as Principal General Manager in BSNL, MP Telecom Circle and as Deputy Director General in Department of Telecommunication Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjeev Kumar Bidwai on Monday took charge as the Chief General Manager of Madhya Pradesh Telecom Circle of BSNL. The former Chief General Manager Satyanand Rajhans retired on July 31. Bidwai was earlier posted as Principal General Manager in BSNL, MP Telecom Circle and as Deputy Director General in Department of Telecommunication Bhopal.

Read Also
MSETCL appoints Dr. Sanjeev Kumar as Chairman and Managing Director
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: SK Bidwai Is BSNL CGM

Bhopal: SK Bidwai Is BSNL CGM

Bhopal: Resident Doctors Write To GMC Administration

Bhopal: Resident Doctors Write To GMC Administration

Bhopal: Lokayukta Police Nab Patwari For Taking Bribe

Bhopal: Lokayukta Police Nab Patwari For Taking Bribe

Bhopal: Over 800 Tribal & Folk Artists To Perform Before President

Bhopal: Over 800 Tribal & Folk Artists To Perform Before President

Bhopal: Talent Search Begins For E-Sports

Bhopal: Talent Search Begins For E-Sports