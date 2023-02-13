Bhopal: Six IAS, 39 State Administrative Services officers transferred

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as six IAS officers were transferred on Monday. Rakesh Kumar Shrivastava, Additional Secretary, Mineral Resource Department and Director, Administration and Mining Directorate of Geology and Mining Bhopal (Additional Charge), has been shifted as Additional Secretary, Public Health and Family Welfare Department.

Sonia Meena, Deputy Director, has been appointed as Director, Tribal Caste Regional Development Schemes, Managing Director, Schedule Caste, Finance and Development Corporation, Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Council of Employment and Training (additional charge).

Swapnil G Vankhede, Chief Executive Officer, District Panchayat Rewa, has been shifted as Commissioner, Jabalpur Municipal Corporation. Misha Singh, Additional Collector, District Umaria, has been posted as Additional Collector, District Jabalpur.

Anju Pawan Bhadoria, Deputy Secretary, Industrial Police and Investment Promotion Department is CEO District Panchayat Raisen. Saurav Sonwade, CEO District Panchayat Narsinghpur has been transferred as CEO District Panchayat Rewa.

39 SAS officers transferred

State government transferred 39 officers of State Administrative Services on Monday. Abhay Singh Kharai, Deputy Commissioner, Land Records, has been posted as Deputy Collector, Barwani.

Santosh Kumar Tiwari, Superintendent, State Garage, Bhopal, is now Deputy Collector Narmadapuram. Jamil Khan, Joint Collector, Bhopal, is now Joint Collector, Sehore.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)