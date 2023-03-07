Bhopal: Six hotspots of drug abuse identified in Madhya Pradesh capital

Bhopal: Youths are consuming high-end drugs apart from marijuana and charas, among which LSD and MD are preferred most | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch police have identified six hotspots in the city where drug abuse among the youths and students is prevalent most. Youths are consuming high-end drugs apart from marijuana and charas, among which LSD and MD are preferred most, senior crime branch officials said.

Officials said majority of drug addiction cases were reported from Anand Nagar in Piplani, Bima Kunj and Amarnath Colony in Kolar, E-8 extension and Sector-C of Shahpura, Sarthak Heights in Awadhpuri, Zone-2 of MP Nagar and Signature 360 residential complex of Katara Hills, where most students belonging to other parts of the country stay.

According to officials, 83 per cent of students residing in hostels and paying guest accommodations are habitual drug addicts who are ready to pay big amount to drug peddlers to get drugs.

Drugs are more in demand on New Year eve, Holi and birthdays. Drugs are mostly smuggled from Delhi and Mumbai.

Dark web

Officials said orders for obtaining MD and LSD tablets are placed by the drug peddlers on dark web, which makes it difficult to trace them. After placing order, peddlers get payment on dark web too. The dark web is the World Wide Web content that exists on darknets - overlay networks that use internet but require specific software, configurations, or authorisation to access.

Last 20 days

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Kumar said inter-state drug smugglers used to distribute drugs to customers in the city. They recruited local agents for supply in last 20 days. Probe is underway to bust the entire gang involved in the crime, he added.

