Bhopal: Six drug peddlers held; 135 kg ganja seized

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch (CB) has arrested six woman drug peddlers, when they were trying to sell their consignment to their counterparts, but before they could do it, police nabbed them, it was revealed on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Amit Kumar and additional deputy commissioner of police Shailendra Singh told the media that they got a tip-off that a gang of women are involved in smuggling marijuana (ganja) in the city.

On June 14 acting on a tip, the team conducted a raid at the central library ground, where eight people were standing. Among them six were women and two men. Police searched them and found 135 kilogram of marijuana worth Rs 14 lakh.

The cops arrested them and brought them to the police station. Police have registered a case under section 8, 20 of NDPS Act and arrested them.

The six women who are arrested are involved in door-to-door selling of utensils and the two accused who are arrested are labourers.

Police are trying to find establish the local link of peddlers.

