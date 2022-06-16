Bhopal: June 17 last date for applying for admission to Makhanlal Chaturvedi University

MCNUJC new campus | Free Press

FP News Service

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh) : Students wishing to make a career in the field of media can apply for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in 17 subjects up to the midnight of June 17. The subjects include mass communication, media management and computer science.

Vice Chancellor MCNUJC, Prof. KG Suresh said that a record 1.20 lakh students had taken admission in the university last year, including in the main campus and associated study institutes.

Prof Suresh also informed that the new session will begin in the new campus spread over 50-acres. The state-of–the-art campus is equipped with all the amenities, including hostels.

Director admissions, Ashish Joshi said that for the academic year 2022-23, online applications have been invited for Bhopal along with Khandwa, Rewa, and Datia campuses of the university. Applications can be submitted up to the midnight of June 17.

He also informed that the eight courses have been introduced by the university under the new National Education Policy. Joshi said that the entrance examination will be conducted on June 26, for which the admit cards can be downloaded from June 22 to 26.

The application fee for general and other backward class candidates is Rs 500, while for the additional courses the application fee is Rs 300. The candidates who belong to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes do not have to pay any fee for admission and will have to pay only the portal fee of Rs 50.

The Registrar of the University, Avinash VajpaI said that the entrance examination will be conducted in 16 cities including Bhopal, Khandwa, Rewa, Datia, Indore, New Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Jabalpur, Ranchi, Jaipur, Raipur, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga and Nagpur.

Read Also Bhopal: MESC signs MoU with Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University