Bhopal: SIT to probe BTech student's death and mysterious 'behead' text

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday directed the Raisen police to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the mysterious death of a B.Tech student, whose body was found on railway tracks. Minister also instructed to look into the message that was sent from the mobile phone of the deceased to his father, Umashankar Rathore and friends. The message talking about the "beheading punishment for disrespecting Nabi" (prophet Mohammad) was sent from his mobile phone shortly before his death.

The body of 20-year-old Nishank Rathore was found on railway tracks at Midghat Barkhera of Obedullaganj area of Raisen district on Sunday late evening.

"Primarily, it appears to be a suicidal case. Viscera has been preserved, and mobile phones are being examined. The SIT will probe everything," Mishra told reporters in Bhopal.

Queried on whether Nishank took the extreme step due to his reported involvement in certain financial dealings, including cryptocurrency, the home minister said this angle will also be investigated by the SIT.

The family of the deceased have raised questions over Nishank’s mysterious death.

Additional superintendent of police Amritlal Meena told Free Press that two teams of Raisen police have been formed and they have begun the investigation. “One team has been sent to Seoni Malwa to record the statements of the family members and another is speaking with the deceased's friends living in Bhopal. We will share all the details collected with the SIT,” he added.

Talking about the controversial message 'Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan se juda' that was sent from Nishank’s mobile, the officer said, "Whether this message was sent by Nishank or someone else is a matter of investigation. We are getting the mobile phone examined by experts and will be in a position to comment once we receive the report." The message was sent at 5.44 pm (on Sunday) and he had allegedly jumped in front of a speeding Grand Trunk Express at around 6:05 PM. As of now it seems that the message was sent by him before he was hit by the train, the officer said, adding that investigation is underway . "There is no doubt that he died after being hit by the train. CCTV camera footage also revealed that he came all alone to Barkheda from Bhopal, about 48 km away, on a two-wheeler," he added.

Even a post-mortem report also stated about death due to rail cutting, he said. Responding to a query, he said Nishank had not sent any objectionable message from his mobile (in the past) and nothing related to Nupur Sharma was found."He had never informed the police or his parents that he was feeling threatened. He was not associated with any organisation or a political party. All circumstances are pointing towards a suicide angle, Meena added.

ASP further said that SP Raisen Vikas Kumar Sahwal, DIG Jagat Singh Rajput, and IG Deepika Soori visited the incident spot along with other police officials.

TT Nagar police station in-charge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that case has been handed over to Raisen police as the incident was reported in the district.