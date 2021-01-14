Bhopal: SIT begins probe into Morena hooch tragedy

BHOPAL: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) reached two villages in Morena on Thursday and started investigation into the deaths occurred after consuming spurious liquor. Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 24 in three days in the two villages -- Manpur and Chera. The CM appointed the 3-member SIT to investigate the death and incident. The team comprising ACS (Home) Rajesh Rajora, ADG A Sai Manohar and DIG Mithlesh Shukla reached the spot and started investigations. IG of Gwalior Chambal region Manoj Sharma also accompanied the SIT. The team visited 2 villages and met kin of the victims and recorded their statements.

They also visited Bagchini PS and collected evidences. The CM had shifted the entire staff of the police station on Wednesday. He even suspended persons who were responsible for particular beat. Meanwhile, the death toll in hooch tragedy reached 24. A relative of one of the deceased alleged that making and sale of illicit liquor has been going on unchecked in Manpur Prithwi and adjoining villages owing to nexus between cops of Bagchini police station and local liquor mafia. Though 2 of the 3 villages are located around 20-25 km away from each other, men from both the villages consumed the liquor supplied by the common couriers.