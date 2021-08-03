Bhopal: Sindhi Panchayat observes black day, seeks justice for Fulwani

Bhopal: Sindhi Panchayat observed black day to protest FIR against a bank employee in an alleged assault case. Members of Sindhi community wore black clothes and donned black ribbons seeking justice for Fulwani. The protesters holding banners took out a rally on Monday demanding withdrawal of case against Fulwani and action against the police officer who allegedly implicated Fulwani in a false case.

The relatives of school education minister Indar Singh Parmar are allegedly involved in the case.

The president of the Sindhi Central Panchayat Bhagwandev Israni informed the Free Press that a fake case of assault was registered against the bank official Naresh Fulwani, in Shajapur on July 18.

Israni said that Fulwani was allegedly bashed up by the relatives of the minister, but instead of registering a case against the ‘assailants’, the police under pressure booked the victim.