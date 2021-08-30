e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 12:04 AM IST

Bhopal: Sindhi Panchayat members threaten to leave BJP

They demand action against assaulters of Naresh Fulwani and withdrawal of fake case against him.
Staff Reporter
Sindhi Panchayat being held in Bhopal on Sunday. | FP

Bhopal: The members of Sindhi Central Panchayat on Sunday threatened to leave BJP party if the state government will not pay heed to their demand related to Shajapur incident that happened on July 18. The members will give a call for Bhopal bandh too if their demand is not accepted.

Panchayat president Bhagwan Dev Israni told Free Press that a fake case of assault was registered against bank official Naresh Fulwani in Shajapur district on July 18.

Israni said Naresh was beaten by the family members of the minister. But instead of registering a case against assailants, the police registered case against Naresh under political pressure.

On August 2, the members had observed black day in the protest.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 12:04 AM IST
