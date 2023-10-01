 Bhopal: Sindhi Drama Fest Ends With I Love You, Musafirkhano
Bhopal: Sindhi Drama Fest Ends With I Love You, Musafirkhano

Written by Jaswant Kumar and directed by Julie Tejwani from Mumbai, the comedy, I Love You, talks about conflicts in marital life.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Rashtriya Sindhi Natya Samaroh ended with I Love You and Musafirkhano at Ravindra Bhawan on Sunday. The fest was organised in memory of cartoonist Sunder Agnani. Written by Jaswant Kumar and directed by Julie Tejwani from Mumbai, the comedy, I Love You, talks about conflicts in marital life.

The wife's irritation at husband's childlike insistence to tell me I love her creates comical situations that made the audience laugh. Another play, Musafirkhano, written by Sundar Agnani and directed by Prem Prakash, play has a serious plot in which a man who is very fond of travelling goes on a tour to North India with wife. Meanwhile, the mother passes away and the son is unable to attend her funeral.

Sindhi Rang Group also honoured the directors including Prem Prakash (Ahmdabad), Julie Tejwani (Mumbai), Neeru Asrani (Mumbai), Ashok Boolani, (Bhopal) and Nandini Panjwani (Jaipur). In the absence of Chand Makhija, theatre artistes of Mumbai received first Sundar Agnani Kala Samman. Ashok Manwani read the citation.

