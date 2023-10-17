Bhopal: Sindhi Boli, Sahitya Sabha To Be Held On October 29

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bhartiya Sindhi Boli and Sahitya Sabha , New Delhi, will organise annual award programme ‘Suhina Sindhi’ at Sindhu Bhavan in the city on October 29. The award ceremony will be held after around 20 years in Bhopal.

The chief guest of the event will be Manohar Mamtani, Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission. Special guests will be Sabu Reezwani and Rajendra Manwani.

Eight personalities of the country, including Bhojraj Khemani "Kranti" from Mumbai, senior journalist, editor and publisher of Sindhi language monthly newspaper Akhand Sindhu Sansar Gyanchand Lalwani will be feted with the ‘Sindhi Bhasha Samvardhan’ Award. Manjushree Asudani and Kishore Lalwani from Nagpur are among the eight personalities of the country who are being feted for writing, Sindhi journalism, painting, drama, singing and musical practice. National President of the Sabha Shambhu Jaisinghani and General Secretary Anjali Tulsyani will attend the programme. Ghazal singer Pratap Rai Tanwani from Bhopal and senior painter Ramesh Nanwani have also been selected for the national award. Besides, a Sindhi play ‘Postcard’ will be staged.

