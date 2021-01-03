Bhopal: Silawat, Rajput sworn in again

Bhopal: Two aides of Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia-- Tulsi Silawat and Govind Rajput --have been sworn in as ministers again. Governor Anandiben Patel administered oath to both the leaders on Sunday. With their induction in the ministry, the number of ministers in the state cabinet has gone up to 30. Still four berths are lying vacant.
There are possibilities that both Silawat and Rajput will get back their old departments. But it is just a speculation, as the departments may be changed later. Both Silawat and Rajput had to resign because they completed six months as ministers without being members of the state House. Once the results of by-polls were out, it was decided that they would return to the Cabinet. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said both of them had to become ministers.
9 Scindia-backers get berths
Nine supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia have got cabinet berths after the swearing-in of Govind Rajput and Tulsi Silawat. When the BJP returned to power, 11 supporters of Scindia were made ministers. As two of his supporters lost the by-elections, there are only nine ministers considered close to Scindia. Scindia wants that two more supporters should be inducted into the ministry. Nonetheless, as the BJP organisation is opposed to adjusting his two more supporters to the ministry, Scindia had to remain satisfied with the swearing-in of his two supporters only.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)