Bhopal: Silawat, Rajput sworn in again

Bhopal: Two aides of Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia-- Tulsi Silawat and Govind Rajput --have been sworn in as ministers again. Governor Anandiben Patel administered oath to both the leaders on Sunday. With their induction in the ministry, the number of ministers in the state cabinet has gone up to 30. Still four berths are lying vacant.

There are possibilities that both Silawat and Rajput will get back their old departments. But it is just a speculation, as the departments may be changed later. Both Silawat and Rajput had to resign because they completed six months as ministers without being members of the state House. Once the results of by-polls were out, it was decided that they would return to the Cabinet. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said both of them had to become ministers.